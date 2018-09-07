79°
Exotic dancer pleads to manslaughter: Woman shot, car burned

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana prosecutors say a male exotic dancer and barber has admitted shooting a woman and setting her car on fire with her body in the trunk.
  
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says 33-year-old Thayon Samson pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter and other charges in the death of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols.
  
Prosecutors say his DNA was found on bloodstained basketball shorts in the trunk with Nichols' body.
  
Friends told police they'd just met in a club.
  
Nichols was from Des Allemands (dez-AL-munz), about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans.
  
A news release says her family approved the agreement, including the maximum 40-year sentence for manslaughter.
  
He'd been scheduled for trial Monday on a charge carrying an automatic life sentence.
  
A co-defendant remains scheduled for trial.

