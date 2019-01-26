Exhibit on Louisiana efforts in WWII goes to Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Museum goers in northern Louisiana will soon be able to see an exhibit on Louisiana's efforts in World War II.

A special exhibit produced by The National WWII Museum will go on view at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Feb. 1.

The exhibition, called The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II, highlights the state's contributions to the war effort.

It includes artifacts, photographs and oral histories.

Officials are hosting a reception on Friday to commemorate the opening. That will include a performance by the Victory Belles.

The exhibit will be on display through March 15.