58°
Latest Weather Blog
Exhibit on Louisiana efforts in WWII goes to Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Museum goers in northern Louisiana will soon be able to see an exhibit on Louisiana's efforts in World War II.
A special exhibit produced by The National WWII Museum will go on view at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Feb. 1.
The exhibition, called The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II, highlights the state's contributions to the war effort.
It includes artifacts, photographs and oral histories.
Officials are hosting a reception on Friday to commemorate the opening. That will include a performance by the Victory Belles.
The exhibit will be on display through March 15.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
USS Kidd Museum upgraded thanks to Tom Hanks movie production
-
Gov. Edwards extends unemployment benefits to federal workers impacted by government shutdown
-
Program offering free on-the-job training to Ascension Parish teachers
-
DA: Mental illness may have played role in late-night police standoff
-
Best moments from 'Trending' this week