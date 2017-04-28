84°
Executive director of LWC, Curt Eysink, dies

By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Curt Eysink, Louisiana Workforce Commission executive director, former journalist and former cabinet member of former Governor Bobby Jindal, died on Friday.

Jindal gave the following statement regarding Eysink's death:

"Curt was a good man and a good friend.  Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.  He was passionate about serving Louisiana, especially in helping our people get good paying jobs.  He transformed the Louisiana Workforce Commission into one of the most effective agencies in the country, and was widely respected by his peers.  He will be missed."

According to a report by Danny Heitman from The Advocate, Eysink died of a stroke during treatment at Our Lady of the Lake. Read the full report here.

