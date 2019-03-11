67°
Execution date set for inmate convicted of preacher's death

5 hours 21 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AL.com
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has set an execution date for an inmate convicted in the 1991 killing of a preacher.
  
The Alabama Supreme Court has scheduled an April 11 lethal injection for Christopher Lee Price.
  
Price was convicted of the stabbing death of Bill Lynn, who was pastor of the Natural Springs Church of Christ.
  
Lynn was killed with a sword and knife during a robbery at his home on Dec. 22, 1991.
  
Attorneys for Price and other inmates in 2014 filed a lawsuit arguing the state's lethal injection drug combination will cause excruciating pain.
  
It is the second scheduled execution in Alabama in 2019.
  
Dominique Ray was executed Feb. 7 at an Alabama prison for the 1995 murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.
