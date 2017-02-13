Woman taken advantage of by contractor, asking victims come forward

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman says she was taken advantage of by a contractor, filed a report with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, State Attorney General and the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. When she didn't think enough was being done, she took matters into her own hands and tracked down the contractor herself.

Months after the August flood, Susie St. Romain's home is still a mess. It was supposed to be back to working order by now, but for the past four months St. Romain says she's been sleeping on the couch because her bedroom is unlivable.

St. Romain hired a contractor after a recommendation.

"He suggested Greg Gager," she said.

Gager, of Sharon, South Carolina was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office last week. St. Romain says Gager gave her false hope.

"His words were, 'I came to Louisiana to help the people get back on their feet,'" St. Romain said.

She paid Gager with money she was awarded by FEMA, about $17,000. St. Romain says Gager asked her for more money but hadn't completed work with the money she already gave him.

Her home has missing doors, missing door frames, drywall left unfinished and painted over so nails and screws are exposed. Several rooms in the home are missing floors and one of her bathrooms will have to be gutted after the materials used were installed improperly.

St. Romain says Gager took more than just her money.

"He took my dignity," she said.

St. Romain is worried there are other victims out there who have not come forward.

Gager is being held by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on a $20,000 bond. If you think you have been victimized by Gager, call police. If you live in East Baton Rouge Parish, call the financial crimes division at 225-389-3871.