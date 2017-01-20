EXCLUSIVE: A week after being shot, victim talks about mid-city shooting

BATON ROUGE - The family involved in a Mid City parking lot shooting is speaking to just one station, detailing the horrifying moments they were shot at leaving Doe's Eat Place restaurant.



The bullet struck Jacob Price just one quarter of an inch from his heart, missing his lungs, lodging in his liver.



"I'm happy that I got to see my son's birthday," he says. "I'm happy I'm still here to provide. I don't even know how to explain it. I'm happy I'm still here to live."



Jacob, Aly and their two-year-old son Zayden were in their pickup truck, parking at the restaurant. That's when they noticed a woman running through the parking lot.



Police arrested Reginald James in connection to the shooting. A witness told police James was after her, angry that she stole drug money from him. That's when he fired.



"I just said 'he's going to shoot,' so I floored it," Price says. "I just didn't floor it fast enough. He was able to get the first shot off, and that's the shot that hit my driver's side window, and that's the shot that hit me."



Price says he remembers every second of what happened next.



"It honestly felt like someone just punching you in the chest," he says.



Price took off, able to get across Government Street, before turning to his wife.



"When Jacob told me that he was shot, my first priority was to get to the hospital," his fiance Aly says. "You know, you hear hooror stories about police or ambulances showing up just a minute too late."



Aly took over driving and rushed Jacob to the emergency room. Doctors expect a full recovery, but they're still shaken.



"I don't want to go out at night anymore. I don't want to be in a situation like this ever again. I'm definitely going to be withdrawn."



His fiance adds, "There's crime everywhere. You can't move to a place where there's no crime. We were just unlucky, and at the wrong place at the wrong time."



James is booked with three counts of attempted first degree murder. He's being held on a $450,000 bond.



A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can find it here.