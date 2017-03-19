Excluded judge candidate lands court date

Photo: The Advertiser

LAFAYETTE - A candidate for Louisiana's 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal is getting a day in court after a judge ruled she lacked the required legal experience to run for the state's second-highest court.



Vanessa Waguespack Anseman's appeal of that decision will be heard Monday at the 3rd Circuit in Lake Charles - the court she hopes to join.



The Advertiser reports Anseman is vying for the seat vacated by former Appeal Court Judge Jimmy Genovese, who won election to the Supreme Court in November.



Anseman is joined by two other Republican competitors from Lafayette Parish for the March 25 election: Susan Theall, a former family court judge, and attorney Candyce Perret.



The Court of Appeal, Division B, seat covers cases from eight Acadiana parishes.