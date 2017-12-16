59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged with murder in 2010 death

4 hours 31 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, December 16 2017 Dec 16, 2017 December 16, 2017 11:43 AM December 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities say the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been charged with first-degree murder in his death more than seven years ago.
  
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Saturday that Sherra Wright faces charged in the death of her ex-husband, a Memphis native who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA.
  
Police records show she was arrested in Riverside County, California on Friday night.
  
Wright's body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010 - 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.
  
Billy R. Turner was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Dec. 5 in Wright's death.
  
He has pleaded not guilty. Media reports have said he and Sherra Wright attended the same church.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days