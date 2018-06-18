Ex-Trump adviser questions border talking points

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci says it "doesn't feel right" for the Trump administration to blame Democrats for separating parents and children at the southern border as a way of pressuring Democrats into negotiating on a Republican immigration bill.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday, "The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don't wait until after the election because you are going to lose!"

But Scaramucci noted on CNN Monday that Republicans control the House, Senate and presidency. Using the separation of children and parents "as a leverage point or a negotiating point...just doesn't feel right," he said.

Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which directs Homeland Security officials to refer all cases of illegal entry into the United States for prosecution.

Scaramucci told CNN that images of children being taken from these parents or in holding areas "is very, very bad for the Republican party and it's very bad for the president."