61°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Tipitina's club owner's family sues him, alleging fraud
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former owner of both the Tipitina's music club and Orpheum Theater in New Orleans has been accused of defrauding his relatives out of $2 million.
The New Orleans Advocate reports Roland Von Kurnatowski is being sued by his sister and two nephews. Joan Hooper and her sons, Andre and Christian Hooper, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orleans Parish Civil District Court.
The suit says Kurnatowski duped the three into investing the money into a series of development projects across Louisiana and Texas. It says Kurnatowski promised well-paying high-dollar tenants, but instead several occupants were other entities he controlled that paid little or no rent.
The Hoopers are seeking damages for several of their claims, including breach of contract and negligence.
Kurnatowski didn't respond to the newspaper's message seeking comment Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lace up your sneakers: Runners prepare for Louisiana Marathon weekend
-
Downtown library officials: no progress in nine months
-
Friends, family mourn Brookshire Ave. shooting victim
-
Insurance won't cover man's $20k hospital bill due to policy terminology
-
State issues administrative order demanding repairs for Clinton water system