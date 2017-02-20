Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Texas neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
DALLAS - A jury has sentenced a former neurosurgeon to life in prison for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.
The decision came Monday, almost a week after the Dallas County jury convicted 44-year-old Christopher Duntsch of first-degree felony injury to an elderly person.
Prosecutors alleged numerous cases of malpractice against the former Plano physician, including that he improperly placed screws and plates along patients' spines, left a sponge in another patient and cut a major vein in another.
Records show he operated on the wrong part of a patient's spine and left one woman wheelchair-dependent. Two patients died.
A surgeon testifying for prosecutors said it was like letting an amateur loose in surgery.
Duntsch's attorneys argued he wasn't a criminal, just a lousy surgeon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner sick of speeders, speed bumps no use
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: High ranking captain under investigation accused of payroll fraud
-
Officer meets woman who saved his life
-
Congressional aides tour flood damage region
-
Volunteers with Team Gleason and St. Bernard Project help flood survivors rebuild