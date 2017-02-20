61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-Texas neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients

1 hour 43 minutes 28 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 7:37 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image from WTHR

DALLAS - A jury has sentenced a former neurosurgeon to life in prison for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.

The decision came Monday, almost a week after the Dallas County jury convicted 44-year-old Christopher Duntsch of first-degree felony injury to an elderly person.

Prosecutors alleged numerous cases of malpractice against the former Plano physician, including that he improperly placed screws and plates along patients' spines, left a sponge in another patient and cut a major vein in another.

Records show he operated on the wrong part of a patient's spine and left one woman wheelchair-dependent. Two patients died.

A surgeon testifying for prosecutors said it was like letting an amateur loose in surgery.

Duntsch's attorneys argued he wasn't a criminal, just a lousy surgeon.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days