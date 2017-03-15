51°
Ex-soldier accused of threatening Fort Hood shooting rampage

March 15, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WACO, Texas - A former soldier from Texas has been accused of making threats to go on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood.
    
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Thomas Anthony Chestnut on one count of using interstate communications to threaten injury. The 28-year-old man is jailed without bond pending a March 22 detention hearing. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.
    
His attorney declined to comment.
    
Court records show Chestnut called Fort Hood saying he's an ex-soldier wrongly accused of a crime. Chestnut said he would shoot soldiers at the post if he didn't receive back pay.
    
In 2009, 13 people were killed and 31 others wounded in a shooting at Fort Hood. Nidal Hasan, a former U.S. Army major, was convicted and sentenced to death in that shooting.

