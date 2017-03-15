Latest Weather Blog
Ex-soldier accused of threatening Fort Hood shooting rampage
WACO, Texas - A former soldier from Texas has been accused of making threats to go on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Thomas Anthony Chestnut on one count of using interstate communications to threaten injury. The 28-year-old man is jailed without bond pending a March 22 detention hearing. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.
His attorney declined to comment.
Court records show Chestnut called Fort Hood saying he's an ex-soldier wrongly accused of a crime. Chestnut said he would shoot soldiers at the post if he didn't receive back pay.
In 2009, 13 people were killed and 31 others wounded in a shooting at Fort Hood. Nidal Hasan, a former U.S. Army major, was convicted and sentenced to death in that shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What is La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson walking away with?
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Noose discovery prompts officer's suspension
-
La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson retiring amid rising criticism
-
La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson discusses retirement
-
Two people hospitalized after car crashes into a home in Baker