Ex-Senate employee pleads guilty to theft of personal data

Saturday, April 06 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Washington Post
WASHINGTON (AP) - A former congressional staffer has pleaded guilty to five federal offenses that stem from illegally posting online the home addresses and telephone numbers of five Republican senators who backed Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.
  
The Justice Department says 27-year-old Jackson A. Cosko could face a prison term of at least 30 months and as much as 57 months.
  
Cosko was formerly employed in the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat.
  
The statement says Cosko admitted he had been angry about his termination from the job in May 2018 and he broke into a Senate office on at least four occasions to carry out "an extensive computer fraud and data theft scheme."
  
Cosko is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington on June 13.
