Ex-Secret Service agent pleads guilty in sexting case

DOVER, Del. - A former Secret Service agent has agreed to plead guilty for trying to solicit sex from an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Lee Robert Moore agreed to plead guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and to have the case transferred to federal court in Florida.

Moore, who was a uniformed officer at the White House, surrendered in 2015 after an online sex sting by Delaware State Police. Prosecutors also say Moore had online sex chats with actual minors.

The Delaware case was delayed after Moore was indicted in Florida on more severe charges of producing child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.