57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-Secret Service agent pleads guilty in sexting case

1 hour 26 minutes 27 seconds ago January 09, 2017 Jan 9, 2017 Monday, January 09 2017 January 09, 2017 5:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Jeremy Krail

DOVER, Del. - A former Secret Service agent has agreed to plead guilty for trying to solicit sex from an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Lee Robert Moore agreed to plead guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and to have the case transferred to federal court in Florida. 

Moore, who was a uniformed officer at the White House, surrendered in 2015 after an online sex sting by Delaware State Police. Prosecutors also say Moore had online sex chats with actual minors. 

The Delaware case was delayed after Moore was indicted in Florida on more severe charges of producing child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days