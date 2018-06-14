88°
Ex-school counselor pleads guilty in 2016 road-rage beating

4 hours 24 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 8:27 AM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A road-rage-related attack with a baseball bat could result in a sentence of up to 10 years for a former high school counselor.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says in a news release that 42-year-old Wilbert Gray of New Orleans pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery in the attack. Prosecutors said the beating followed a minor traffic accident in September 2016.

The victim was a 37-year-old man who suffered a fractured wrist and a head wound that required surgical staples to close. Potential jurors had gathered for a trial Wednesday when Gray changed his plea to guilty. Cannizzaro's office says a Sept. 13 sentencing date has been set for Gray, who was formerly employed at Landry Walker High School.

