Ex-school counselor pleads guilty in 2016 road-rage beating
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A road-rage-related attack with a baseball bat could result in a sentence of up to 10 years for a former high school counselor.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says in a news release that 42-year-old Wilbert Gray of New Orleans pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery in the attack. Prosecutors said the beating followed a minor traffic accident in September 2016.
The victim was a 37-year-old man who suffered a fractured wrist and a head wound that required surgical staples to close. Potential jurors had gathered for a trial Wednesday when Gray changed his plea to guilty. Cannizzaro's office says a Sept. 13 sentencing date has been set for Gray, who was formerly employed at Landry Walker High School.
