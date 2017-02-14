Ex-Saints WR Robert Meachem jailed for unpaid child support

Image from NOLA.com

GRETNA - Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem is behind bars after failing to pay nearly $400,000 in child support and alimony.



State District Judge Adrian Adams sent Meachem to jail in Jefferson Parish on Monday for 30 days. Adams said Meachem could be released once he pays his ex-wife, Andrea Rhodes, $100,000. According to court clerk minutes, if that doesn't happen, he will remain in jail until March 15.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Adams also denied Meachem's motion for a new trial and fined him $500 for failing to bring written testimony from his manager, Tomeka Tovell, about his finances.



Meachem and Rhodes share custody of their two children. The couple separated in May 2014 and was officially divorced in November 2015, according to court records.