Ex-Penn St president guilty of 1 count of child endangerment

Image: Graham Spanier

HARRISBURG - Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has been found guilty of one count of child endangerment over his handling of a child sex abuse complaint against retired assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.



Jurors on Friday acquitted the 68-year-old Spanier of the other two counts he faced: conspiracy and another count of child endangerment



The verdict comes more than five years after Sandusky was first charged with sexually abusing children.



An investigator told jurors in Spanier's case that four of the eight young men who testified during Sandusky's trial that he had abused them were abused after a 2001 report that Sandusky had abused a boy in a team shower.



Two of Spanier's former lieutenants who also dealt with complaints about Sandusky pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and testified against Spanier.



Sandusky was convicted and is serving decades in prison.