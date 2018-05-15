86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery

3 hours 26 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 May 15, 2018 6:55 AM May 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KSLA 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A former police lieutenant in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery after being accused of inappropriate physical contact with women he commanded.

Caddo Parish district attorney's spokesman John Andrew Prime says 48-year-old Stephen Wayne Plunkett of Bossier City pleaded guilty Monday. Plunkett got a suspended 18-month sentence.

As part of 18 months of active probation, Plunkett must also complete a sexual offender counseling and treatment program and an anger management program. He also must stay out of law enforcement and away from both the department and the three women.

Prime says the women agreed to the plea arrangement.

Plunkett worked for Shreveport police from May 1991 to December 2017, when he was put on paid departmental leave. He was later allowed to retire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days