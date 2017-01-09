55°
Ex Mississippi Gov. Winter continues improving after fall

January 09, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
File image from Bristol Herald Courier

JACKSON, Miss. - A physician says former Mississippi Gov. William Winter is recovering well from a head injury and should move from intensive care to a regular room at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The 93-year-old Winter remained in fair condition Monday. He fell on the icy driveway at his Jackson home Saturday after a storm the day before had left a slick coat of sleet.

Dr. Gilbert Mbeo, a neurologist and traumatic brain injury specialist, says in a hospital news release Monday that Winter "looks great" and his scans continue to improve. He says Winter could move to a regular room at UMMC on Tuesday.

Mbeo says Winter's progress is much better than he'd expect for someone his age.

Winter, a Democrat, was governor from 1980 to 1984.

