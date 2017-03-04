Ex-Miss Mississippi arrested on credit fraud charge

FLORA, Miss. - A former Miss Mississippi is facing a credit card fraud charge in Flora.



WAPT-TV reports Melinda King Sanders was arrested Thursday at her job in Jackson. WLBT-TV says she was released later that day from the Madison County Detention Center after posting bond.



Flora's police chief says Sanders faces one count of felony credit card fraud. She's accused of using someone's credit card number without their permission.



WAPT-TV reports Sanders denied the charges but wouldn't comment further. A representative for her told the television station that she's innocent and looks forward to defending herself in court.



Sanders was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1998, representing Hattiesburg.