68°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Miss Mississippi arrested on credit fraud charge
FLORA, Miss. - A former Miss Mississippi is facing a credit card fraud charge in Flora.
WAPT-TV reports Melinda King Sanders was arrested Thursday at her job in Jackson. WLBT-TV says she was released later that day from the Madison County Detention Center after posting bond.
Flora's police chief says Sanders faces one count of felony credit card fraud. She's accused of using someone's credit card number without their permission.
WAPT-TV reports Sanders denied the charges but wouldn't comment further. A representative for her told the television station that she's innocent and looks forward to defending herself in court.
Sanders was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1998, representing Hattiesburg.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Brand new warehouse not in compliance with state laws
-
Police cracking down on speed where teen was struck
-
Creepy man approaching women in Walmart parking lots
-
Strange smell identified that caused Ascension school shelter in place
-
One person hurt at apartment fire off Sherwood Commons