Ex-LSU lineman shot by dog in Mississippi has leg amputated
EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (AP) - A former Louisiana State University lineman was shot while duck hunting in Mississippi and lost his leg, according to his friend, who says the dog did it.
Micah Heckford tells The Clarion Ledger that he and several others were on a duck hunting trip near Eagle Lake when Matt Branch was accidentally hit by a blast from his shotgun, which he had left loaded in the bed of his pickup truck. Heckford says a Labrador named Tito then jumped onto the truck bed, "stepped on the safety of Branch's shotgun and pulled the trigger."
He says the 12-gauge shotgun shell fired through the side of the truck and hit Branch's left thigh. He says Branch has since had the leg amputated and is expected to recover.
