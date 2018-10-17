Ex-Louisiana official doesn't admit guilt in suit settlement

BATON ROUGE (AP) - The legal settlement ending a sexual harassment lawsuit against Louisiana's former secretary of state includes no admission of guilt and a gag clause to keep those involved from talking about it.

Tom Schedler and the female former employee who accused him of harassment agreed to terms in August that involved a $167,500 payment to the woman and no acknowledgment of liability from Schedler.

All participants in negotiations are barred from talking to the media about the settlement.

The Division of Administration, a state agency involved in resolving the legal claims, provided settlement documents Wednesday to The Associated Press after releasing payment figures last week.

Louisiana taxpayers are paying $149,075 to end the litigation, while Schedler is paying $18,425.

Schedler, a Republican, resigned as Louisiana's chief elections official in May.