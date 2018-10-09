73°
Ex-Louisiana officer pleads guilty to felony abuse of office

Tuesday, October 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A former police officer in Louisiana who was arrested last year has pleaded guilty to one felony count of abuse of office.

News outlets in Alexandria say Kenneth Seth Thomas entered the plea Monday morning. A marijuana distribution charge against the former Alexandria Police Department member was dropped. When authorities arrested the 43-year-old Thomas in September of last year, they said investigators learned that he had distributed marijuana and that, while on duty, he had sex with at least one woman.

Thomas is to be sentenced Nov. 26.

