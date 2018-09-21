Ex-Louisiana-Lafayette softball coach files suit over firing

Photo: Daily Advertiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A former University of Louisiana at Lafayette softball coach is suing the school, saying he was fired for reporting the gender discrimination of female athletes at the university.

Copies of Michael Lotief's state court lawsuit, which also claims defamation and breach of contract, were released to news outlets Thursday afternoon. The lawsuit follows former softball players who supported Lotief made public complaints they filed against the university with the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education.

The university issued a statement Thursday saying Lotief was fired last year because he was physically and verbally abusive with a female co-worker and student athletes. Lotief's attorneys say the university disregarded evidence discrediting such complaints.