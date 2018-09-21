Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Louisiana-Lafayette softball coach files suit over firing
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A former University of Louisiana at Lafayette softball coach is suing the school, saying he was fired for reporting the gender discrimination of female athletes at the university.
Copies of Michael Lotief's state court lawsuit, which also claims defamation and breach of contract, were released to news outlets Thursday afternoon. The lawsuit follows former softball players who supported Lotief made public complaints they filed against the university with the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education.
The university issued a statement Thursday saying Lotief was fired last year because he was physically and verbally abusive with a female co-worker and student athletes. Lotief's attorneys say the university disregarded evidence discrediting such complaints.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father arrested for using toddler to steal prizes from claw machine
-
Get ready: The Ascesnion Hot Air Balloon Festival has returned
-
LSU's historic Long Fieldhouse gets money for renovation work
-
Environmentalists and West Baton Rouge Parish residents fill parish council chamber against...
-
Ascension parish school district offers free english classes to spanish speaking parents