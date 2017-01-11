72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-Lafayette City-President Joey Durel goes into real estate

47 minutes 24 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 9:19 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE - Former Lafayette City-Parish President Joey Durel has joined an area real estate firm.

Durel left office last year after serving in the post for three consecutive terms. A news release says he now will work for Keaty Real Estate of Lafayette.

KATC-TV reports Durel, who also serves as business development officer for IberiaBank, will be working in several areas, including commercial real estate.

Durel was succeeded as Mayor-President in 2016 by former state Rep. Joel Robideaux.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days