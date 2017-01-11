Ex-Lafayette City-President Joey Durel goes into real estate

LAFAYETTE - Former Lafayette City-Parish President Joey Durel has joined an area real estate firm.



Durel left office last year after serving in the post for three consecutive terms. A news release says he now will work for Keaty Real Estate of Lafayette.



KATC-TV reports Durel, who also serves as business development officer for IberiaBank, will be working in several areas, including commercial real estate.



Durel was succeeded as Mayor-President in 2016 by former state Rep. Joel Robideaux.