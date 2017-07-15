77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-inmate misses job interview to help driver in crash

42 minutes 15 seconds ago July 15, 2017 Jul 15, 2017 Saturday, July 15 2017 July 15, 2017 5:51 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WESTPORT, Conn. - A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being lauded for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.
  
Aaron Tucker was traveling by bus through Westport Wednesday when he saw the crash and jumped off to help the driver.
  
Tucker, who lives in a Bridgeport halfway house, helped rescue the driver from the smoking car and wrapped his dress shirt around the man's head to stop a wound from bleeding.
  
The bus left the scene and Tucker missed his interview. But he says he's since gotten other job offers.

  
He tells WABC-TV it was "the right thing" to do.
  
A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Tucker, who served nearly two years in prison on a weapons charge, and his 21-month-old son.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days