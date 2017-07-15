Ex-inmate misses job interview to help driver in crash

WESTPORT, Conn. - A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being lauded for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.

Aaron Tucker was traveling by bus through Westport Wednesday when he saw the crash and jumped off to help the driver.

Tucker, who lives in a Bridgeport halfway house, helped rescue the driver from the smoking car and wrapped his dress shirt around the man's head to stop a wound from bleeding.

The bus left the scene and Tucker missed his interview. But he says he's since gotten other job offers.

He tells WABC-TV it was "the right thing" to do.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Tucker, who served nearly two years in prison on a weapons charge, and his 21-month-old son.