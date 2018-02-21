76°
Ex-Grand Isle officer acquitted in false imprisonment case

Wednesday, February 21 2018
By: Associated Press
GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana judge has acquitted a former police officer on charges that he forced a man to pay for a nightclub's broken glass door under the threat of jail.

New Orleans news outlets report that the verdict came Tuesday in the case of 29-year-old Cameron Westbrook.

Westbrook is a former police officer for the barrier island community of Grand Isle. He and four other people were arrested in 2016 in connection with the detention of an 18-year-old man following a bar fight. But only Westbrook and ex-officer Tyson Gravette were prosecuted. The 34-year-old Gravette pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment last year and was sentenced to probation.

State District Judge Ellen Kovach ruled Tuesday that prosecutors failed to prove their false imprisonment case against Westbrook.

