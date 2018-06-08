83°
Ex-employee of mental hospital indicted on fondling charge

1 hour 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 June 08, 2018 6:26 PM June 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jackson Clarion Ledger
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says a former employee of a state mental hospital has been indicted on one count of fondling a vulnerable person at the facility.
  
Hood says 27-year-old Kenneth Tanksley of Meridian turned himself in for arrest Friday.
  
Tanksley used to work at East Mississippi State Hospital, and he was indicted by a grand jury in Lauderdale County.
  
The docket at the Lauderdale County Jail shows Tanksley was released from the jail Friday on a $5,000 bond. It did not show whether he is represented by an attorney.
  
Conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
