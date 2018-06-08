83°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-employee of mental hospital indicted on fondling charge
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says a former employee of a state mental hospital has been indicted on one count of fondling a vulnerable person at the facility.
Hood says 27-year-old Kenneth Tanksley of Meridian turned himself in for arrest Friday.
Tanksley used to work at East Mississippi State Hospital, and he was indicted by a grand jury in Lauderdale County.
The docket at the Lauderdale County Jail shows Tanksley was released from the jail Friday on a $5,000 bond. It did not show whether he is represented by an attorney.
Conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's finest K-9 officers to compete in USPCA dog trials
-
Missed trash pickups plaguing multiple Ascension neighborhoods
-
Suicide on the rise in EBR; here's how to get help
-
Arrest made in bizarre Southdowns burglary where victim chased suspects
-
California teen hoping to put Baton Rouge history in the national spotlight