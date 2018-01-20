Ex-employee: Michael Douglas fondled himself in front of her

43°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her - an allegation the actor has vigorously denied.
  
Susan Braudy appeared Friday on NBC's "Today" show.
  
Braudy, a journalist and author, says Douglas unbuckled his belt, put his hand into his trousers and fondled himself in her presence. She says a friend later cautioned her not to tell anyone.
  
Douglas, a two-time Oscar winner, told Deadline earlier this month that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago. He called it a "complete lie, fabrication." He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, "has been very supportive."
  
Douglas' publicist said he would have no further comment.

