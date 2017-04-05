Ex-DA gets 4-year sentence for corruption convictions

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The former top prosecutor for two New Orleans area parishes has been sentenced to four years in prison in a federal corruption case.



New Orleans media outlets report that Walter Reed received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon. Reed is the former district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes.



Reed was convicted last May on 18 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, lying on his income tax returns and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to launder money. The charges involved the illegal use of campaign money.



His sentence also includes more than $600,000 in restitution and fines.



The 70-year-old Reed will remain free on bond during an appeal.



Reed's son, Steven Reed, was sentenced to five years of probation in the case.