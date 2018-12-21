Latest Weather Blog
Ex-cop convicted of shoplifting $168 in drill batteries
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana police officer has been convicted of stealing two batteries worth $168 from a hardware store.
St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Thursday that 43-year-old Johnnie Sanders was convicted Tuesday of misdemeanor theft. District Judge Scott Gardner gave him a six-month suspended sentence, a year of probation, and a $200 fine.
Montgomery says store video showed Sanders opening a drill kit, taking out the batteries, hiding them under a box for a saw and leaving without paying for the batteries on Feb. 20, 2017. Sanders was a Mandeville police officer at the time.
He was fired after an internal investigation. Police Chief Gerald Sticker says neither he nor the agency will tolerate people who break the laws they’re sworn to enforce.
