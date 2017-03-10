Ex-cop accused in Kenner of theft from Hispanics after traffic stops

Image via WWL: Jan Michael Gregory

KENNER - A police department in a News Orleans suburb accuses a former officer of stealing from Hispanic men he'd arrested for driving without a license.



Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor says 32-year-old Jan Michael Gregory was arrested Friday. He says Gregory had resigned Feb. 22, after members of the Kenner Police Department's Internal Affairs Division confronted him.



McGregor says in a news release that a gym bag in Gregory's patrol car held wallets linked to two men he'd arrested.



McGregor says detectives identified five Hispanic men who say Gregory took their money and wallets after traffic stops.



McGregor says in an email that Gregory has indicated he has a lawyer but hasn't identified the attorney.



Gregory was hired in September 2012 and graduated from the city's police academy in January 2013.