Ex-boyfriend charged in crime that killed the mother of his children

BATON ROUGE – Police have arrested a father accused of being an accomplice to the crime that killed the mother of two of his children.

Robert Williams was booked in to the East Baton Rouge Parish jail overnight. He’s charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder.

Back on January 10th, Baton Rouge Police officers were called to Williams' ex-girlfriend’s home, on the 900 block of Grebe Street. Inside the home, police discovered Robyn Hale, a mother of three, had been shot several times.

The shooting happened with Hale’s young children inside the home, who apparently witnessed the crime to some extent.

According to a witness, the shooter ran from the scene. Investigators, using recordings of the 911 call, linked Williams’ to the shooting, but haven’t charged the man with pulling the trigger.

A person in the background of the call told dispatchers Hale had been shot by her ex-boyfriend, but that witnessed changed her story while later talking to investigators, according to arrest documents.

In an interview after the deadly shooting, Hale’s children described a second person being with their father. The children told a forensic interviewer, a “bad guy shot their mom in the face and the leg” and “daddy was with the bad guy.”

Court documents show the relationship between Robert Williams and Robyn Hale had been violent in the past. In December of 2016, Williams was arrested on Domestic Abuse Battery charges. The arresting officer wrote in his report that Hale was “having problems with her ex-boyfriend and the Father of her youngest two children.”

Police also have surveillance video of a vehicle, similar to Williams’s, leaving the area just after the shooting.