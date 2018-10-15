76°
Ex-'American Idol' competitor accused of distributing heroin

3 hours 41 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, October 15 2018 Oct 15, 2018 October 15, 2018 5:38 AM October 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AP

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A former contestant on "American Idol" and "Fear Factor" is accused of distributing heroin.

News outlets report 31-year-old Antonella Barba was arrested Thursday by authorities in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with distributing more than 100 grams of the drug. She's set to appear in court Monday. Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on "American Idol" in 2007 and competed on "Fear Factor" in 2012.

She appeared this year on comedian Jimmy Kimmel's show for a segment featuring other Idol alums titled "Where Are They Now?" She previously has been charged in New York with shoplifting. It's unclear if Barba has a lawyer.

