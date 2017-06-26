Every little bit helps

69°
23 minutes 14 seconds ago June 26, 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26 2017 June 26, 2017 6:11 AM in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather Center
By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III


Expect sunny skies with an isolated shower today. One thing you may notice also is the slightly lower humidity, courtesy of drier air from a passing cold front that is sitting along the Gulf Coast. It's not a huge drop, but I'm certainly enjoying it! Temps will be running in the upper 80s, so still warm, but just not as sticky.

Overnight, we'll be mostly clear, with lower humidity continuing for at least the next day or two. By Wedneday, the normal and above average temperatures will continue.

While we may expect a better chance of showers on Wednesday, most days this week will be relatively dry compared to last week. Each day brings the chance of a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm, but no gullywashers expected this week.

In the tropics, things are quiet and nothing is expected to develop through at least Friday.

~RG3

