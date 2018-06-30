94°
Event features black-owned New Orleans restaurants

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Cuisine Noir

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A number of New Orleans black-owned restaurants are taking part in Black Restaurant Week.

The event runs from July 1-8 and aims to celebrate the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

Nine restaurants are taking part including Willie Mae's Scotch House and Neyow's Creole Cafe.

Black Restaurant Week also features a culinary showcase with top local chefs and a bartender competition.

Black Restaurant Week started in Houston in 2016 and has spread to other cities including Oakland, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles. This is the first year it's being held in New Orleans.

