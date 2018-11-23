46°
Even tigers love turkey! Mike VII enjoys a Thanksgiving Day treat

Thursday, November 22 2018
BATON ROUGE - LSU's favorite tiger indulged in a Thanksgiving Day feast Thursday morning. Video and photos shared to Twitter show Mike VII devouring a raw turkey in his Tiger habitat.

The 430-pound Bengal has been on Louisiana State University's campus for over a year.

"Hope your Thanksgiving treats are as good as mine," the Twitter caption read.

