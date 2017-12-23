Even in defeat, Moore issues plea for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-Defeated U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has issued a new plea for donations to chase down what he says are reports of fraud and irregularities in the voting.

In an email to supporters Thursday afternoon, Moore's campaign asked supporters to "dig deep" and donate anywhere from $25 to $1,000 to his "Election Integrity Fund."

The fundraising email was sent after Alabama's secretary of state announced that "the most controversial" issue of potential voter fraud had been resolved after his staff found no evidence of anything improper.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore on Dec. 12 to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century.

Moore was beset by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls. He has denied the allegations.