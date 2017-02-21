Evacuations called as rivers rise in California

SAN FRANCISCO - Creeks and rivers are nearing flood stage in California as another rainstorm pounds the area, prompting evacuations and stranding several thousand people in a remote hamlet.



Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday afternoon for areas of Monterey County as water rose in the Carmel, Salinas, and Big Sur rivers as well as some creeks.



In Lake County, northwest of Sacramento, about two mobile home parks and nearby houses were ordered evacuated because nearby Clear Lake was a foot above flood stage.



County Sheriff Brian Martin says about 100 homes were affected but more homes along the 75-mile lake shoreline could face evacuation orders if the water keeps rising - and more rain is on the way.



Martin also says about 2,000 people in the remote community of Spring Valley are trapped because one of two entrance roads washed away and mudslides closed the other. Authorities hope to use a temporary bridge to reopen it in the next few days.