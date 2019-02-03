Evacuation ordered after chemical spill in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Emergency officials are ordering an evacuation of the surrounding area of the Lafayette Utilities System North Water Plant after a major chemical leak.

LUS officials, Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality have isolated the affected areas.

According to KATC, A small amount of hydrated lime was released from the Plant and caused a cloud of material to spread over the area, covering nearby buildings and structures. When airborne, white powdery substance can cause eye, skin and respiratory irritation. Residents in the area who may have come into contact with the substance are cautioned to wash any exposed skin with plenty of water.