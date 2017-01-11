Evacuation as California creek breaks banks

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials are say people are being evacuated from businesses and homes in downtown San Anselmo after a rain-swollen creek broke its banks.



The Marin County Sheriff's Office says the Corte Madera Creek is flowing 1 foot over flood stage Tuesday evening.



The office is urging residents of the town 20 miles north of San Francisco to seek higher ground.



It says flood sirens are sounding in San Anselmo and nearby Fairfax.