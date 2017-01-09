37°
Europe's deep freeze causes deaths

39 minutes 10 seconds ago January 09, 2017 Jan 9, 2017 Monday, January 09 2017 January 09, 2017 7:27 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia - Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents.

Poland had been hardest hit, with 10 deaths just on Sunday.

In Moscow, two people have died and 190 people with hypothermia have sought medical help between New Year's Eve and Jan. 8, the last day of the holiday period in Russia.

Czech public radio is reporting that 6 people are believed to have died of exposure during the latest cold snap.

