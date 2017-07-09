80°
Latest Weather Blog
Eugene a Cat 3 hurricane off Mexico, but no threat to land
MEXICO CITY - Hurricane Eugene has grown into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific Ocean off of Mexico, but forecasters say it's not expected to threaten land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph Sunday morning while it was centered about 565 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
The storm was moving toward the north-northwest at 10 mph.
The center says Eugene is expected to stay well offshore before dissipating late in the coming week after moving over colder waters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weekend-long closure of I-10 in Ascension begins tonight
-
Great-grandpa-to-be’s moved to tears by pregnancy announcement
-
Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog
-
Chlorine leak at area plant contained, shelter in place order lifted
-
Drivers frustrated by weekend roadwork on I-10