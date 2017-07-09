80°
Eugene a Cat 3 hurricane off Mexico, but no threat to land

1 hour 35 minutes 58 seconds ago July 09, 2017 Jul 9, 2017 Sunday, July 09 2017 July 09, 2017 12:56 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Weather Channel
MEXICO CITY - Hurricane Eugene has grown into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific Ocean off of Mexico, but forecasters say it's not expected to threaten land.
  
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph Sunday morning while it was centered about 565 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
  
The storm was moving toward the north-northwest at 10 mph.
  
The center says Eugene is expected to stay well offshore before dissipating late in the coming week after moving over colder waters.

