Etling and LSU offense doing better after summer

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger football team started their 2017 fall camp on Monday, but on Tuesday LSU players sat down to talk to the media.

Presumed starting quarterback Danny Etling spoke at length about his off-season back surgery and the improvement it has made to his physical and mental well-being. Etling added the back surgery has allowed him extra movement which has increased his power and torque on the ball.

Along with his own improvements, Etling commented that the LSU offense as a whole is "light years ahead" of where they left off from the end of spring ball. He says the mental comprehension of Matt Canada's new offense is an on-going task, but that everyone is doing the required work necessary to make it run smoothly for practices.