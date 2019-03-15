Ethiopian Airlines: Probe of recorders begins

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) - Ethiopian Airlines says the investigation in France has begun into the flight data and voice recorders of the plane that crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 on board.

The airline says in a Twitter post that an Ethiopian delegation led by the chief investigator of its accident investigation bureau has arrived at the facilities of the French air accident investigation authority. The French agency has said it was unclear whether the data could be retrieved.

It shared a photo of the data recorder, which appeared intact though the edge appeared somewhat mangled.