56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ethiopian Airlines: Probe of recorders begins

4 hours 42 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 4:51 AM March 15, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) - Ethiopian Airlines says the investigation in France has begun into the flight data and voice recorders of the plane that crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 on board.

The airline says in a Twitter post that an Ethiopian delegation led by the chief investigator of its accident investigation bureau has arrived at the facilities of the French air accident investigation authority. The French agency has said it was unclear whether the data could be retrieved.

It shared a photo of the data recorder, which appeared intact though the edge appeared somewhat mangled.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days