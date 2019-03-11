73°
Ethiopian Airlines: Plane's black box found damaged
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) - Ethiopia's state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports that the black box has been found from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane.
An airline official, however, tells The Associated Press that the box is partially damaged and that "we will see what we can retrieve from it." The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the media.
The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday en route to Nairobi.
