Ethics board waives fine for Democratic treasurer candidate

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's ethics board has agreed to waive a $2,100 fine levied on the Democrat competing to be the next state treasurer for not filing his campaign finance report on time.

Derrick Edwards, who is paralyzed from the neck down by a high school football injury, says he had difficulty finding voice-activated software compatible with submitting the finance forms electronically, as required. Edwards says he since has remedied the problem.

Kathleen Allen, state ethics administrator, says the ethics board agreed Friday to Edwards' request to waive the fine for filing the report 21 days after its July 17 due date.

A New Orleans area lawyer who has never held elected office, Edwards faces Republican former Rep. John Schroder, of Covington, in the Nov. 18 runoff for treasurer.