Ethel man dies in head-on crash on Hwy. 19, other driver injured

ETHEL - A fatal two-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish claimed the life of a 49-year-old Ethel man Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on Hwy. 19 near Hwy. 955 sometime before 8:00 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Tom Hayes Jr., 49, of Ethel.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Hayes was traveling northbound on Hwy. 19 in a 2013 Nissan Maxima.

At the same time, 36-year-old Alvin McCray Jr. of Ethel was traveling southbound on Hwy. 19 in a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer, according to State Police.

Then, for reasons still under investigation, Hayes' vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane of Hwy. 19 and collided head-on with McCray's vehicle, according to State Police.

Hayes was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office.

McCray was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash, according to State Police.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.