56°
Latest Weather Blog
Estimate: More than $1 million in timber damaged by tornado
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - More than $1 million worth of timber was destroyed by last week's tornado in Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission announced the estimate Friday based on aerial damage assessments.
The commission says the tornado, which had estimated top winds of 145 mph and cut a 31-mile path, damaged 1,453 acres of privately owned land. The twister also damaged 118 acres of public lands managed by the commission.
Estimates show damage to private forestland was almost $411,000. The damage estimate for all timberland, including public land and land within urban areas where timber might not be harvested for commercial use, was almost $1.1 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish